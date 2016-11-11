Obama pays tribute to vets in ceremony at Arlington cemetery
ARLINGTON, Va. — President Barack Obama is paying tribute to the nation's veterans in a solemn Veteran's Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
On a crisp fall morning, the president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Friday and bowed his head in silent tribute before a bugler played taps.
He also planned to make remarks at an annual observance
Earlier in the day, the president held a breakfast reception with veterans and their families in the State Dining Room.