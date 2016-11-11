Poles mark Independence Day with marches, opening of church
WARSAW, Poland — Poles are marking Independence Day with military ceremonies as well as marches by different groups, including anti-government democracy activists and far-right nationalists vowing to keep migrants out of the country.
President Andrzej Duda led ceremonies Friday in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw to mark 98 years since Poland regained its independence after 123 years of foreign rule at the end of World War I.
Duda began the day by gathering with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and other leaders for the opening ceremony of Warsaw's Temple of Divine Providence, a church the Polish parliament first planned to build in 1791 but which got delayed due to centuries of occupation, war and communism.