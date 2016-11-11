Police: 3rd person dies after small plane crashes in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Authorities in Jamaica say a third person has died after a small plane crash in the capital of Kingston.

Police said Friday that 18-year-old Romone Forbes died after he was taken to the hospital in critical condition following Thursday's crash in Kingston. The other two victims died at the scene. They were identified as 31-year-old flight instructor Jonathan Worton and 19-year-old Dansheer Gilmore.