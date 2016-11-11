The Latest: 'Heartbroken' voter runs into Clinton on hike

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential transition (all times EST):

7:30 a.m.

A Hillary Clinton supporter who was "heartbroken" over Tuesday's election says she decided to go on a hike in the woods — and ran into the former presidential candidate herself.

Margot Gerster said in a Facebook post that she was heading home following her hike Thursday in Clintons' hometown of Chappaqua, New York, when she saw Clinton and former President Bill Clinton walking their dogs.

Gerster said she hugged the former Democratic nominee and told her that one of her "proudest moments as a mother" was taking her daughter with her to vote for Clinton. She posted a picture with Clinton that she says was snapped by the former president.

___

7:10 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump seems to be having a change of heart about those protesting the election results.

Trump had denounced the protesters in a tweet late Thursday. He wrote that "professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"

But early Friday, he tweeted: "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!"

Thousands have been gathering in cities across the United States to protest Trump's victory in Tuesday's election.

___

3:05 a.m.

The budding new alliance between Donald Trump and congressional Republicans hides a tougher reality: Even with unified GOP control of Washington, the president-elect's priorities may have trouble getting through Congress.

And in some cases Republicans themselves might be the barrier.

Among the issues are Trump's promises to build a border wall and restricting immigration from terror-stricken nations. Don't count on Senate Democrats to go along, and they will effectively wield veto power in many cases.

And there's repealing the nation's health care law, which will take painstaking and potentially lengthy negotiations to come up with a solution.