The Latest: Migrants demand EU access in Belgrade protest

VILNIUS, Lithuania — The Latest on Europe's response to the inflow of asylum-seekers and migrants to the continent (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

More than 100 migrants have staged a protest in Serbia to demand access to European Union countries that have closed their doors to them.

The demonstrators gathered Friday in a Belgrade park carrying banners reading, "Open Borders" and "No More War."

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Serbia for months after the Balkan country's EU neighbours beefed up border controls to keep migrants out.

While most migrants in Serbia are staying in asylum centres , hundreds of men have been camping in parks or abandoned warehouses in Belgrade seeking ways to cross illegally into Hungary or Croatia.

Serbian authorities recently instructed aid groups to stop delivering food outside migrant centres in hopes of getting the men off the streets.

___

Lithuanian officials say 35 Syrian refugees, relocated in the Baltic nation under a European Union plan to distribute 160,000 refugees across the bloc, have left in search of a better life elsewhere in Europe.

Robertas Mikulenas, head of Rukla refugee reception centre in Lithuania, says a group of 16 adults and 19 children left Monday, likely for Germany.

Mikulenas said Friday they are "free to leave," adding they could lose benefits in Lithuania if they do not come back within a month.

Syrian Mohammed Ali Abdula earlier told the LNK channel they thought Lithuania was "like Germany and Sweden" but after discovering that wasn't the case, "it became obvious we do not want to stay."