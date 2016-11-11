The Latest: Migrants demand EU access in Belgrade protest
A
A
Share via Email
VILNIUS, Lithuania — The Latest on Europe's response to the inflow of asylum-seekers and migrants to the continent (all times local):
2:50 p.m.
More than 100 migrants have staged a protest in Serbia to demand access to European Union countries that have closed their doors to them.
The demonstrators gathered Friday in a Belgrade park carrying banners reading, "Open Borders" and "No More War."
Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Serbia for months after the Balkan country's EU
While most migrants in Serbia are staying in asylum
Serbian authorities recently instructed aid groups to stop delivering food outside migrant
___
Lithuanian officials say 35 Syrian refugees, relocated in the Baltic nation under a European Union plan to distribute 160,000 refugees across the bloc, have left in search of a better life elsewhere in Europe.
Robertas Mikulenas, head of Rukla refugee reception
Mikulenas said Friday they are "free to leave," adding they could lose benefits in Lithuania if they do not come back within a month.
Syrian Mohammed Ali Abdula earlier told the LNK channel they thought Lithuania was "like Germany and Sweden" but after discovering that wasn't the case, "it became obvious we do not want to stay."
Abdula cited "the size of relief and integration process" for his family's departure.