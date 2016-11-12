Blast at Sufi shrine in Pakistan kills 10, wounds dozens

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a bomb blast at a Sufi shrine has killed at least 10 and wounded 60 others in the country's southwest.

Sarfaraz Bugti, home minister for Baluchistan province, confirmed that the blast occurred with hundreds in attendance at the shrine of Sufi saint Shah Bilal Noorani. He said rescue efforts were ongoing.

Abdul Hakim Lasi, an official with the Edhi Foundations rescue service that arrived at the scene, suggests more than 30 people may have been killed.