Dadi Bayene of Ethiopia wins Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. — An Ethiopian runner has won the 39th annual Richmond marathon.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2erzQpR ) that Dadi Bayene came in first Saturday at the Anthem Richmond Marathon with a time of 2 hours 19 minutes and 36 seconds.

Bayene finished just three seconds in front of Peter Limo of Kenya.

Bizuwork Getahun of Ethiopia came in first among the women with a time of 2 hours 37 minutes and 51 seconds.

Girma Gebre of Ethiopia won the half marathon for the men and Joan Aiyabei of Kenya captured the half marathon title for the women.

An estimated 17,000 runners came out despite the chilly temperatures to participate in the marathon, half marathon and 8K races. Among the runners were some who competed last summer in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

