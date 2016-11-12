Heavy fighting as IS attacks Iraqi forces in Mosul
BAGHDAD — A suicide car bomber from the Islamic State group attacked Iraqi special forces in Mosul on Saturday, setting off heavy fighting in the northern city.
The early morning attack in the Qadisiya
Fighting was also underway in the adjoining Arbajiya
The Iraqi armed forces do not release casualty figures, but field medics have noted dozens of killed and wounded since the operation to liberate Iraq's second largest city began on Oct. 17.
Iraqi special forces entered Mosul earlier this month, gaining a foothold on the city's eastern edges. But the advance has slowed as they push into more densely populated
The urban landscape inside Mosul proper makes
To the south of the city, militarized Iraqi police have come within 3 miles (5
The images, taken earlier this month by U.S.-based private intelligence firm Stratfor, show IS fighters have cleared terrain and