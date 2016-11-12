Heavy fighting as IS attacks Iraqi forces in Mosul

BAGHDAD — A suicide car bomber from the Islamic State group attacked Iraqi special forces in Mosul on Saturday, setting off heavy fighting in the northern city.

The early morning attack in the Qadisiya neighbourhood , which the troops entered a day earlier, was followed by a barrage of gunfire, mortar rounds and rocket-propelled grenades, Iraqi officers said.

Fighting was also underway in the adjoining Arbajiya neighbourhood , the officers added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to brief reporters.

The Iraqi armed forces do not release casualty figures, but field medics have noted dozens of killed and wounded since the operation to liberate Iraq's second largest city began on Oct. 17.

Iraqi special forces entered Mosul earlier this month, gaining a foothold on the city's eastern edges. But the advance has slowed as they push into more densely populated neighbourhoods .

The urban landscape inside Mosul proper makes defence easier for the militants, eager to hold on to the last major Iraqi stronghold of their self-styled caliphate. Defeat in Mosul would be a major blow to their project, and they have said they are ready to fight to the death.

To the south of the city, militarized Iraqi police have come within 3 miles (5 kilometres ) of Mosul's airport, which satellite images show has been heavily fortified.