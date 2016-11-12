Authorities: Reports of shots fired at New York mall
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies are responding to a suburban Albany, New York, mall after a report of one or two shots fired.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police in Guilderland got a report around 2:25 p.m. Saturday about shots fired inside the Crossgates Mall.
The Albany Times-Union says hundreds of people were evacuated and the mall was locked down.
Further information was not immediately available.