Mexico searches for missing priest in state where 2 killed

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz say they are searching for a priest who went missing earlier this week in the town of Catemaco.

The Veracruz state government did not name the priest, but local media identified him as Father Jose Luis Sanchez Ruiz.

Sanchez Ruiz had led a demonstration about two weeks ago to protest high electricity bills. The issue is important in the town because of its extreme heat.

His disappearance follows the disappearance of two other priests in another part of Veracruz in September who were later found murdered. Another priest was killed in Michoacan in September.

Prosecutors have said robbery may have been a motive in those cases.