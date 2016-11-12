Minor clashes as Swedish right-wing extremist group rallies

COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say 10 people were detained as a Swedish right-wing extremist group marched through central Stockholm while counterdemonstrators threw snowballs and fireworks at them.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom says those detained were taken when counterdemonstrators briefly clashed with officers in the capital's picturesque old city as they tried to reach the rally by the Nordic Resistance Movement.

A few hundred people, some with the movement's green and white flags, walked in crisp, freezing weather. Up to six times as many people staged a counterdemonstration nearby and some eventually broke out to try to block the rightwing group from crossing a bridge on their route. Large police forces, including mounted officers, kept the sides apart.