News / World

Moderate quake felt in southwest Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A moderate earthquake was felt by residents in southwest Alaska Saturday afternoon, but there have been no immediate reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and it was located at a depth of about 7 miles. However, the U.S. Geological Survey put the preliminary magnitude at 5.5. It was recorded just before 1 p.m. AKST.

The quake on the Alaska Peninsula was felt in Dillingham and was centred about 35 miles south of the community of Pilot Point, or 400 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular