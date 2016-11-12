Netherlands extradites 2 genocide suspects to Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda — An official says two Rwandan men accused of participating in the 1994 genocide against Tutsis have arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, following their extradition from the Netherlands.

The suspects — Jean-Claude Iyamuremye, 40, and Jean Baptiste Mugimba, 57 — were handed over Saturday to Rwandan authorities by Dutch officials at Kigali International Airport.

Richard Muhumuza, Rwanda's prosecutor-general, told The Associated Press in Kigali that the suspects are considered to have played a key role in the Rwandan genocide, in which over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists.