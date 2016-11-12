Pope Francis pushes for inclusion in race, class, religion

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is advocating policies of inclusion, saying God's plan doesn't exclude people based on their social class, race or religion.

Francis told a group of faithful on Saturday that Christians should welcome others "without classifying them on the basis of social condition, language, race, culture, religion."

He added "mercy is that way of acting, that style, with which we try to include others in our life, avoiding closing up into ourselves and into our selfish securities."