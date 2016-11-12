Report: French journalist detained in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A French news website says one of its journalists has been detained in Turkey, and it is demanding his immediate release.

Les Jours website says Olivier Bertrand was detained Friday, along with a Turkish photographer, while conducting an interview in the city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria. The photographer was subsequently released.

No reason was given for Bertrand's detention, Les Jours said, and Turkish officials could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

The website says Bertrand was working on a series about the aftermath of Turkey's failed coup in July, which resulted in a massive crackdown on the followers of an Islamic movement blamed for the attempt.