Report: French journalist detained in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A French news
website
says one of its journalists has been detained in Turkey, and it is demanding his immediate release.
Les Jours
website
says Olivier Bertrand was detained Friday, along with a Turkish photographer, while conducting an interview in the city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria. The photographer was subsequently released.
No reason was given for Bertrand's detention, Les Jours said, and Turkish officials could not immediately be reached for confirmation.
The
website
says Bertrand was working on a series about the aftermath of Turkey's failed coup in July, which resulted in a massive crackdown on the followers of an Islamic movement blamed for the attempt.
Dozens of journalists have also been detained and hundreds of media outlets shut down as part of the post-coup clamp down.