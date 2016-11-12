Spain PM seeking opposition support for leaner budget

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says his government has started talks with opposition parties on drafting a budget to meet the European Union's deficit target.

Rajoy's minority administration needs support from other parties to pass laws.

Rajoy tells Spanish media that his government is speaking "most intensely with those parties that are more likely to give us their support." He says his focus is "passing a limit on spending and stability goals."

Spain's 2017 budget must include some 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) in cuts or tax hikes to meet a deficit target agreed with EU authorities.