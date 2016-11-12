Oklahoma student suspended amid racist posts after Trump win

PHILADELPHIA — An Oklahoma college student has been temporarily suspended amid an outbreak of racially charged outbursts at the nation's schools and universities following Donald Trump's presidential election.

The Associated Press and local media outlets identified more than 20 reports of racist incidents at schools since Tuesday, including a group chat aimed at black freshmen at the University of Pennsylvania, Trump's alma mater.

Penn President Amy Gutmann says the chat contained "violent, racist and thoroughly disgusting images and messages," and Penn is "appalled" its students were added to the GroupMe account. She says Penn police have been working with the FBI.