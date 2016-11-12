Syrian troops reverse rebel advance west of Aleppo

BEIRUT — Syrian government forces have regained control of areas they lost over the past two weeks to a rebel offensive on the edge of the northern city of Aleppo.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday that government forces and their allies have regained control of Al-Assad and Minyan districts, west of Syria's largest city.

Syrian state media reported that the two districts have been retaken.

The Observatory said the fighting left 508 dead, including civilians and fighters from both sides.