The Latest: Oregon police investigating shooting near bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on nationwide protests against President-elect Donald Trump (all times PST):

1:30 a.m.

Police in Portland, Oregon, say they are investigating a shooting on a bridge where people protesting President-elect Donald Trump were marching.

Police on Saturday morning said on Twitter that they were "investigating shooting on Morrison Bridge. One person down. Everyone needs to leave the area immediately!"

Police earlier had tweeted that protesters were headed to the bridge, which spans the Willamette River in Portland. Authorities were asking potential witnesses to "line up on the south side of the bridge and wait to talk to police."

No further information was released.

On Friday night, police said they used flash-bang grenades to disperse a crowd filled with hundreds of people in the area downtown area.

Spurred by fear and outrage, demonstrators around the country were marching to protest Trump's victory.

The spirited demonstrations Friday on college campuses and along downtown streets were mostly peaceful following previous outbreaks of window-smashing and fire-setting.

10:30 p.m.

Portland, Oregon police are using flash-bang grenades Friday night to disperse a crowd filled with hundreds of people protesting President-elect Donald Trump.

Portland Police said on Twitter those were the only devices being used at the time to move protesters out of the area downtown.

Police said three separate marches were taking place throughout the city.

