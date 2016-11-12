The Latest: Oregon police use flash-bang grenades on crowd

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on nationwide protests against President-elect Donald Trump (all times PST):

10:30 p.m.

Portland, Oregon police are using flash-bang grenades Friday night to disperse a crowd filled with hundreds of people protesting President-elect Donald Trump.

Portland Police said on Twitter those were the only devices being used at the time to move protesters out of the area downtown.

Police said three separate marches were taking place throughout the city.

Spurred by fear and outrage, demonstrators around the country were marching to protest Trump's victory.

The spirited demonstrations Friday on college campuses and along downtown streets were mostly peaceful following previous outbreaks of window-smashing and fire-setting.

3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of people attended a "love rally" in Washington Square Park in Manhattan.

Sixty-five-year-old Leslie Holmes of Wilton, Connecticut says it's her first protest since the 1970s, when she hit the streets of San Francisco to oppose the Vietnam War.

In Tennessee, Vanderbilt University students sang civil rights songs and marched through campus across a Nashville street, temporarily blocking traffic.