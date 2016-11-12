The Latest: Tempe police: 2 girls in Amber Alert found safe

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Latest on an Amber Alert issued for two young girls (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Tempe police say two half-sisters who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found safe and been reunited with their mother.

Detective Lily Duran says investigators located a car used in the girls' abduction and then found the girls inside a residence along with the father of one of the girls.

Duran says David Lee Fuller was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Police said previously that 8-year-old Jazmyn Campbell and 3-year-old Chanda Campbell were abducted late Friday night from a convenience store.

According to police, Fuller argued with the girls' mother before he left with the children and that they had information indicating that Las Cruces, New Mexico, or Miami, Florida could be possible destinations.

8:35 a.m.

Arizona authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two half-sisters allegedly abducted by the father of one of the girls.

Tempe police Sgt. Damon DeSpain says 8-year-old Jazmyn Campbell and 3-year-old Chanda Campbell were abducted late Friday night from a convenience store.

DeSpain says the older child's father is 37-year-old David Lee Fuller and that he argued with the girls' mother before he left with the children.

Fuller was last seen driving a stolen 2006 black Chrysler Sebring with Idaho plate K547524, and DeSpain says possible destinations could be Las Cruces, New Mexico, or Miami, Florida.