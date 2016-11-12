Trump transition packed with Washington insiders, lobbyists

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump elicited wild cheers during the campaign by pledging to "drain the swamp" in Washington. But the president-elect's transition team includes former federal bureaucrats, think-tank academics, corporate lawyers and lobbyists.

An internal organizational chart for the Trump transition team lists more than 30 names. Many are well-known within the GOP establishment. Their areas of policy expertise hint at future efforts to restrict abortion, strip away consumer protections, boost defence spending and dismantle environmental regulations. Key members of Trump's team are also advocates for sweeping privatization of government programs, including Social Security.