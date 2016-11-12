News / World

Trump transition packed with Washington insiders, lobbyists

In this Nov. 9, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in New York. Trump elicited wild cheers on the campaign trail by pledging to ‚Äúdrain the swamp‚Äù in Washington but the president-elect‚Äôs transition team is populated largely with creatures of the capital, including former federal bureaucrats, think-tank academics, corporate lawyers and special interests lobbyists. An internal organizational chart for the Trump transition team lists more than 30 names, some well-known within the GOP establishment. They are tasked with helping to select and vet Trump‚Äôs cabinet, as well as map out the key policy initiatives the new administration will pursue.(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump elicited wild cheers during the campaign by pledging to "drain the swamp" in Washington. But the president-elect's transition team includes former federal bureaucrats, think-tank academics, corporate lawyers and lobbyists.

An internal organizational chart for the Trump transition team lists more than 30 names. Many are well-known within the GOP establishment. Their areas of policy expertise hint at future efforts to restrict abortion, strip away consumer protections, boost defence spending and dismantle environmental regulations. Key members of Trump's team are also advocates for sweeping privatization of government programs, including Social Security.

The team will not necessarily carry over into the Trump administration — though members of past transition teams often have. Instead, they are in charge of making hiring recommendations and laying the groundwork for administration's opening months.

