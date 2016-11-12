Turkey halts operations of 370 civic groups, raids offices

ISTANBUL — Turkey's Interior Ministry has halted the operations of 370 civic associations on terrorism-related charges, with police raiding several offices and detaining members.

Some of the raids Friday met resistance, leading to detentions.

Nergis Aslan, the general secretary of the Progressive Lawyers' Association, told The Associated Press that the Turkish government gave no explanation for the decision to shut down his group. She says "there is serious suppression against any form of organization, association or any sort of opposition group."

Turkey has come under intense criticism from allies and opposition groups over its crackdown on dissenting voices during the state of emergency declared after July's failed coup.