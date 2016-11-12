Woman arrested in killings of 3 people in Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. — A woman from San Jose has been arrested in connection with the killing of three people inside a home on the eastern end of Oakland.

The woman, whose name was not released, was being held in Santa Rita Jail without bail Saturday.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2et3ye9) the woman was detained at the scene early Friday after authorities found a man and two women stabbed and shot to death.

A fire was set in the garage but it did not spread to the house.

The victims lived in the house, but police have not released information about their relationship to each other or a motive for the killings.