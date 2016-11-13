Donald Trump says wall with Mexico could be partly fence
In his first post-election TV interview, Trump also says he’s willing to deport or incarcerate 2 million to 3 million “criminal” people in the country illegally.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump says he would accept a fence in some places along the U.S. southern border where he had promised to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.
He also told CBS’s 60 Minutes that he’s willing to deport or incarcerate 2 million to 3 million people in the country illegally who “are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers.”
Such a promise was directly at odds with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that “we are not planning on erecting a deportation force.” Ryan said “I think we should put people’s minds at ease” on mass deportation because the top priority is really border security.
Trump campaigned on a vow to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. He also has insisted he will deport all 11 million people in the country illegally, with exceptions.
The network released portions of Trump’s interview in advance of its broadcast Sunday night.
Trump also told 60 Minutes that on Twitter he’s going to be “very restrained,” if I use it at all,” once he is in the White House in January.
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted twice on Sunday about the New York Times’ “bad” and “highly inaccurate” coverage of his campaign and claimed it was losing “thousands of subscribers.”
In a letter to subscribers after the election, the publisher of the Times questioned whether Trump’s “sheer unconventionality” led the paper and other news outlets to underestimate his support among U.S. voters. The letter vowed to “rededicate” the Times to its mission of reporting news “without fear or favour.”