Explosion outside church wounds 4 in central Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say an explosion outside a church on Borneo has wounded four children.

National police spokesman Brig. Gen. Agus Riyanto says s a number of vehicles were damaged Sunday in the explosion at the parking lot of the Oikumene Church in Samarinda, the provincial capital of East Kalimantan province.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast.

Media reports quoted local police spokesman Lt. Col. Fajar Setiawan as saying the explosion came from a Molotov cocktail thrown by a man riding on a motorbike.

Setiawan is quoted as saying the man was arrested.