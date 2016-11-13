Hundreds in Yemen protest unpaid salaries, fuel shortages

SANAA, Yemen — Hundreds took to the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and the southern port city of Aden to protest a liquidity crunch that has prevented authorities from paying salaries for the past three months.

Security forces loyal to the anti-government Shiite Houthi rebels dispersed dozens of protesters in Sanaa on Sunday. They also maintained a heavier than usual presence throughout the capital in anticipation of renewed protests.

Lengthy power outages and fuel shortages have also added to the suffering of many in Sanaa and Aden.