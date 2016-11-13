Lawyers file motion to delay Trump University trial

SAN DIEGO — Donald Trump's attorneys have filed a motion to delay until after the presidential inauguration a class-action fraud lawsuit involving the president-elect and his now-defunct Trump University.

In the motion filed Saturday in San Diego federal court, Trump's lawyer Daniel Petrocelli argues that the extra months would give both sides time to possibly reach a settlement.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2fNK97O) Petrocelli wants to postpone the trial until sometime soon after the Jan. 20 inauguration to allow Trump to focus on the transition to the White House.

The motion also requests that Trump be allowed to be questioned in a videotaped deposition to be recorded before the trial.