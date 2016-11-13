Mexico freezes accounts, properties of ex-governor

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's government announced Sunday it has frozen 112 bank accounts and temporarily seized four properties and five businesses linked to Javier Duarte, the former governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz who is sought in a corruption case.

Photos of properties released Sunday include a sprawling luxury compound built on several acres in the pine forests of an upscale community west of Mexico City. It features what appear to be stables, a pool and guest houses.

Two other properties were seized in some of Mexico City's most expensive neighbourhoods . The fourth property appeared to be undeveloped forest land in the Gulf state of Campeche, which borders Veracruz.

Duarte stepped down as governor Oct. 12, then disappeared. The federal Attorney General's Office said it has been unable to find him despite extensive efforts to do so.

He faces charges of money laundering and organized crime. A reward of 15 million pesos ($730,000) has been offered for his capture.

Duarte's flight from justice is particularly embarrassing to the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party, to which he belonged before he was stripped of his party rights in September.