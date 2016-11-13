Powerful quake strikes near Christchurch, New Zealand
A powerful earthquake struck New Zealand near the city of Christchurch early Monday, with strong jolts causing some damage to buildings
New Zealand emergency services warned that a tsunami was possible and told people near the coast of the South Island to move to higher ground. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no immediate danger of a broader tsunami from the magnitude-7.4 quake.
In Wellington
There were no immediate reports of any major damage or injuries in Christchurch.
The quake, which struck just after midnight Sunday
The quake brought back memories of a 2011 earthquake that struck Christchurch, destroying much of the city and killing 185 people. But Monday's quake was much farther away from any major population
New Zealand sits on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.