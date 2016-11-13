Priest abducted in Mexico Gulf region found alive, tortured

MEXICO CITY — The Roman Catholic Church says a priest who was abducted in Mexico three days ago has been found alive, but "with notable signs of torture."

The Rev. Jose Luis Sanchez Ruiz was the third priest abducted in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz since September. The other two were found shot to death.

His disappearance had sparked two days of unrest in the town of Catemaco, which is known for its faith healers and exuberant jungle.

Bishop Fidencio Lopez said Sunday that Sanchez Ruiz "had been dumped, with notable signs of torture" at an undisclosed location.

The spokesman for his diocese told local media that Sanchez Ruiz had received threats in recent days because of his activism.