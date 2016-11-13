Pro-Russia candidate favourite in Moldova presidential runoff

CHISINAU, Moldova — Mouldovans have begun voting in a presidential election that could restore ties with Russia or move the former Soviet republic closer to Europe.

The favourite to win Sunday's runoff is Igor Dodon, a pro-Moscow figure who has tapped into popular anger with corruption under the pro-European government that came to power in 2009.

He has promised to restore friendly relations with Moscow and has recently hedged his bets, saying he also seeks good relations with Moldova's neighbours Romania and Ukraine.

Rival Maia Sandu, an ex-World Bank economist has run on an anti-corruption ticket. Many are angry about $1 billion that went missing from the Moldovan banks before 2014 parliamentary elections.