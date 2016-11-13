Shootout outside bar in Puerto Rico leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities say a shootout outside a gas station bar east of the Puerto Rican capital has left four people dead and five wounded.

Police Superintendent Jose Luis Caldero said authorities were searching for those responsible for the shootings that occurred early Sunday in the community of Corozal, about 15 miles (25 kilometres ) east of San Juan.

The motive for the attack was unknown.

Those killed were all men. Four men and a woman were wounded.