The Latest: Deputy killed while checking suspicious car

HUGHSON, Calif. — The Latest on the killing of a deputy in Central California (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man wanted in the killing of Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says Deputy Dennis Wallace was shot and killed Sunday outside the city of Hughson while checking on a suspicious car.

The department says 36-year-old David Machado was arrested in Tulare County.

The department says it will have more information later Sunday.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says Wallace, a 20-year veteran, was shot twice in the head near a fishing access spot outside the city of Hughson, about 10 miles southeast of Modesto.

