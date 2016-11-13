The Latest: 2 plaques unveiled at Bataclan on anniversary

PARIS — The Latest on the anniversary commemorations of the Paris attacks on Nov. 13, 2015 (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo have unveiled two plaques at the Bataclan concert hall, the final stop in a sombre anniversary commemoration of the 130 victims of the attacks.

The 90 names of those killed at the Bataclan were read out before a minute of silence was observed. It came after the dead and injured were honoured at the six other sites attacked by Islamist extremists.

The Bataclan attack was the bloodiest and the longest, beginning at 9:40 p.m. and ending at 12:23 a.m. after a group of concertgoers taken hostage were freed. The youngest and oldest victims of the Paris attacks were a 17-year-old and a 68-year-old, both killed at the Bataclan.

___

10:30 a.m.

French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo are visiting each site struck by Islamist extremists in the capital on the night of Nov. 13, 2015 to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks that killed 130 people.

In silence, Hollande is pulling French flags from plaques commemorating the victims at five bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium, where the first attack occurred as the president watched a France-Sweden soccer match. The names of the victims were being read out at each site.

There were no deaths at the Comptoir Voltaire brasserie except for suicide bomber Brahim Abdeslam, a 31-year-old Frenchman. He was the older brother of Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the three attack teams and who is now jailed in France.

___

9:35 a.m.

French President Francois Hollande has opened a national day of commemoration in France, one year after the Paris attacks that killed 130.

Hollande unveiled a plaque covered by a small French flag at the national stadium in memory of the single person killed there, Manuel Dias, and the numerous wounded.

Hollande remained silent at the ceremony outside the Stade de France and he wasn't expected to speak as he unveils plaques at the seven sites hit by Islamic extremists.

Instead, the victim's son Michael spoke, saying his Portuguese-born father was "proof that integration is possible, necessary" to fight the stigmatization that leads some youth into violence.