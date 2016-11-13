The Latest: Trump says border wall could be a fence in spots

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump's win in the U.S. election (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Donald Trump says he would accept a fence in some places along the U.S. southern border where he had promised to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.

He also told CBS's "60 Minutes" that he's willing to deport or incarcerate 2 million to 3 million people in the country illegally who "are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers."

Such a promise was directly at odds with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that mass deportation is not a focus of Republicans right now. Ryan said "I think we should put people's minds at ease" on mass deportation because the top priority is really border security.

The network released portions of Trump's interview in advance of its broadcast Sunday night.

Trump campaigned on a vow to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. He also has insisted he will deport all 11 million people in the country illegally, with exceptions.

___

10:45 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has been receiving congratulatory phone calls from a number of his former rivals, including Jeb Bush, John Kasich and Mitt Romney.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Trump, told reporters in Trump Tower on Sunday about the calls and said that conversation the president-elect had with Bush was "incredibly gracious."

And Trump later tweeted that he received calls from former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

He later mentioned his conversation with Kasich, the governor of Ohio. But Trump reserved his praise for the "GREAT, GREAT, GREAT" state of Ohio, which helped to elect him. Trump tweeted: "The people of Ohio were incredible!"

Trump had angrily attacked all of those fellow Republicans during his bruising run through the GOP primaries. None of them endorsed Trump.

___

10:40 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on a favourite foe: The New York Times.

Trump tweeted twice on Sunday about the newspaper's "bad" and "highly inaccurate" coverage of his campaign and claimed it was losing "thousands of subscribers."

In a letter to subscribers after the election, the publisher of the Times questioned whether Trump's "sheer unconventionality" led the paper and other news outlets to underestimate his support among American voters. The letter vowed to "rededicate" the Times to its mission of reporting news "without fear or favour ."

___

10:30 a.m.

A senior congressional Republican says the GOP's agenda in the upcoming Congress doesn't include further investigations of Hillary Clinton.

Speaking Sunday on Fox News, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans on Capitol Hill will focus on job creation, reforming and repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, and rebuilding's America's roads and bridges.

McCarthy says he will leave any inquiries of Clinton to law enforcement. The GOP won control of both the House and Senate.

Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state shadowed her presidential candidacy. House Republicans launched their own probe of Clinton after the FBI in July declined to recommend criminal charges. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee held several high-profile hearings on her server before the election.

___

9:40 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump's most reliable surrogates, says protesters around the nation are exaggerating the fear of a Trump presidency.

The former New York City mayor says he wishes that Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee, and President Barack Obama would say something the protesters.

"I just hope it calms down," Giuliani says on ABC's "This Week."

Trump's presidential upset win has sparked protests across the United States, with tens of thousands of protesters marching and railing against him.

Giuliani says the protesters should respect the democratic process and calls them "kind of like professional protesters."

___

9:30 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the people generating racist graffiti in the wake of Donald Trump's election are "not Republicans" and "we don't want them in our party."

The Wisconsin congressman told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that, "People should really just put their minds at ease. We are pluralistic, we are inclusive... that's the kind of country we are still going to have."

He says he's "confident Donald Trump feels the same way."