The Latest: Powerful New Zealand quake causes local tsunami

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Latest on a strong earthquake that has struck near Christchurch, New Zealand (all times local):

2:10 a.m.

New Zealand authorities say a powerful earthquake has generated a tsunami, with the first waves hitting the South Island.

The department of civil defence warned people all along the country's east coast to move to higher ground.

The magnitude-7.8 quake struck just after midnight Sunday near the city of Christchurch. It was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).