The Latest: Suicide car bombs slow Iraq's Mosul advance

MOSUL, Iraq — The Latest on the Iraqi offensive to retake Mosul (all times local):

Noon

Iraqi forces trying to advance further into Mosul are battling waves of car bombs sent by the Islamic State group.

Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi said Sunday that "there are so many civilian cars and any one of them could be a bomb."

Iraqi forces say they have cleared the neighbourhoods of Qadisiya and Zahra and are now planning to move deeper into the city. They are building sand berms and road blocks to prevent car bombs from breaching the front lines.

Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul earlier this month but have struggled to advance in the face of heavy resistance from militants in neighbourhoods still populated by civilians.

8 a.m.

Human Rights Watch is accusing the security forces of Iraq's regional Kurdish government of destroying Arab homes and even some villages in areas retaken from the Islamic State group.

The Sunday report says that between September 2014 and May 2016, Kurdish forces advancing against IS destroyed Arab homes in disputed areas of Kirkuk and Nineveh governorates, while Kurdish homes were left intact.

It says the demolitions took place in disputed areas seized from IS by Kurdish forces known as peshmerga. The Kurds say the areas are historically Kurdish and that they intend to incorporate them into the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.