The Latest: Suicide car bombs slow Iraq's Mosul advance
A
A
Share via Email
MOSUL, Iraq — The Latest on the Iraqi offensive to retake Mosul (all times local):
Noon
Iraqi forces trying to advance further into Mosul are battling waves of car bombs sent by the Islamic State group.
Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi said Sunday that "there are so many civilian cars and any one of them could be a bomb."
Iraqi forces say they have cleared the
Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul earlier this month but have struggled to advance in the face of heavy resistance from militants in
___
8 a.m.
Human Rights Watch is accusing the security forces of Iraq's regional Kurdish government of destroying Arab homes and even some villages in areas retaken from the Islamic State group.
The Sunday report says that between September 2014 and May 2016, Kurdish forces advancing against IS destroyed Arab homes in disputed areas of Kirkuk and Nineveh governorates, while Kurdish homes were left intact.
It says the demolitions took place in disputed areas seized from IS by Kurdish forces known as peshmerga. The Kurds say the areas are historically Kurdish and that they intend to incorporate them into the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
All sides fighting in the battle for the northern city of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest, are accused of committing human rights abuses, with the worst allegations focusing on IS.