Turkey dismisses 310 navy officers in failed coup probe

ISTANBUL — Turkey's defence ministry has suspended or dismissed another 310 military personnel as part of an ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for July's failed coup.

The ministry tweeted Sunday that 168 officers and 123 non-commissioned officers have been suspended from the navy, while 15 officers and four non-commissioned officers were dishonourably discharged.

Over 4,200 military personnel had been dismissed by the ministry since the failed coup on July 15 which killed over 270 people.