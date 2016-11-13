US Embassy in Afghanistan closes after attacks

KABUL — The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has closed following deadly insurgent attacks on a German Consulate and an American military base.

In a statement late Saturday, the embassy says it will be "closed for routine services" Sunday "as a temporary precautionary measure."

The unusual decision comes after four Americans — two soldiers and two contractors — were killed in a suicide attack Saturday on the Bagram Airfield near the capital, Kabul.

Two days earlier, insurgents attacked the German Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing six people and wounding more than 100.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul regularly warns Americans against travel to Afghanistan, where a Taliban-led insurgency is in its 16th year.