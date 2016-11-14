ACLU: Don't punish Ohio student who exposed racist posts

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A civil rights organization is asking an Ohio high school to rescind discipline levelled against a student who tried to expose a schoolmate's racism by reposting the classmate's remarks.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said Monday it had asked Shaker Heights school officials to cancel a one-day, in-school suspension Tuesday against one of two teenage girls accused of being disruptive for reposting the schoolmate's comments. The other teen served her suspension last week.

The Shaker Heights schools superintendent wrote on the district's website that the situation has been addressed but wouldn't comment further on student discipline.