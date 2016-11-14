ACLU: Don't punish Ohio student who exposed racist posts
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A civil rights organization is asking an Ohio high school to rescind discipline
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said Monday it had asked Shaker Heights school officials to cancel a one-day, in-school suspension Tuesday against one of two teenage girls accused of being disruptive for reposting the schoolmate's comments. The other teen served her suspension last week.
The Shaker Heights schools superintendent wrote on the district's
The ACLU says the comments were reposted away from school and the teens are entitled to First Amendment rights of free speech.