Chornobyl shelter begins move toward reactor

MOSCOW — A gargantuan arch-shaped shelter has begun creeping toward the exploded
Chornobyl
nuclear reactor, in what represents a significant step toward liquidating the remains of the world's worst nuclear accident.
When the shelter is in place, work can begin on dismantling the so-called sarcophagus surrounding the reactor building to contain fallout from the explosion 30 years ago.
The shelter, 275
metres
wide and 108
metres
(843 feet wide, 354 feet tall), began moving Monday by a system of hydraulic jacks, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which led the 1.5 billion-euro ($1.6 billion) project.
The
Chornobyl
explosion spewed a cloud of fallout over much of Europe and left large swaths of Ukraine and Belarus uninhabitable.