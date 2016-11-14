Clinton tells Democrats not to be discouraged, divided

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton is telling House Democrats that their vision for the nation earned more votes in the election and they shouldn't be discouraged despite losing the White House.

Clinton held an 18-minute conference call with Democrats Monday night in which she thanked them for their support. As for losing the presidency to Donald Trump, she says heartbreaks don't heal overnight and this one won't.

She tells Democrats that they shouldn't be discouraged or divided. She says the people they fought for in this election need champions more than ever. She adds that the party needs to figure out what happened and why Democrats lost.