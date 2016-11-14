FBI: Hate crimes against Muslims up by 67 per cent in 2015

ATLANTA — The FBI says the number of hate crimes reported to police increased by about 6.7 per cent last year, led largely by a 67 per cent surge in crimes against Muslims.

The reporting period covers calendar year 2015, and includes the terror attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California. Civil rights groups had raised concerns about an anti-Muslim backlash in the U.S. even before the attacks.

According to the data released Monday, there were 257 incidents of anti-Muslim bias in 2015, compared to 184 incidents in 2014. The number is second only to the surge in hate crimes following the 9-11 terror attacks in 2001.