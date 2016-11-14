FBI: Hate crimes against Muslims up by 67 per cent in 2015
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — The FBI says the number of hate crimes reported to police increased by about 6.7
The reporting period covers calendar year 2015, and includes the terror attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California. Civil rights groups had raised concerns about an anti-Muslim backlash in the U.S. even before the attacks.
According to the data released Monday, there were 257 incidents of anti-Muslim bias in 2015, compared to 184 incidents in 2014. The number is second only to the surge in hate crimes following the
A portion of the increase could be due to an increase in reporting by victims as well as better reporting and tracking by law enforcement agencies.
Most Popular
-
Chocolate company built by Nova Scotia refugee family gets a Trudeau boost
-
Halifax rapper who called for end to violence accused of murder in weekend shooting
-
Victim of Halifax shooting remembered by family, friends: 'You will live on forever in all of us'
-