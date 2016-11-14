Ohio prosecutor weighs options after ex-officer's mistrial

CINCINNATI — Prosecutors will decide before the end of the month whether to continue the case against a white Ohio police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop.

The ex-officer's racially charged murder trial ended Saturday with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial.

It's now up to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to decide whether to drop the case or retry former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing.

Deters also could ask a grand jury to indict Tensing on lesser charges and attempt to win a conviction that way.

Deters said Saturday that he'll come up with an answer before Tensing's next hearing Nov. 28.