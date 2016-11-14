Pakistani police arrest 10 for flogging transgender man

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani officer says police have arrested 10 members of a criminal gang who flogged a transgender person and posted the incident on social media.

Iqbal Sindhu says Monday's arrests were made in the eastern Pakistani city of Sialkot after a video of the flogging was shared thousands of times on social media.

The gang's leader, identified as Jajja Butt, is seen in the video flogging the transgender man, who lay face down on a cot screaming in pain.

At one point, while another gang member continues the flogging, Butt places his foot on the victim's neck and twists his arms.