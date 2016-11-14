Poland probes burning of Ukrainian flag at far-right march

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's Foreign Ministry says the country is investigating the burning of a Ukrainian flag during a march by far-right nationalists, an incident that comes amid increased tensions between the Slavic neighbours .

Ministry spokeswoman Joanna Wajda said on Twitter that police are investigating the flag burning, which occurred Friday during an Independence Day march by 75,000 far-right nationalists.

Wajda also said Monday that Ukraine sent a diplomatic note of complaint to Poland over the matter.

The nationalists burned the flag while screaming vulgarities about Stepan Bandera, a fascist Ukrainian leader during World War II whose followers slaughtered many Poles.