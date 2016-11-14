Pro-Russia politician in clear win in Moldova, results show

CHISINAU, Moldova — Near final results show a clear victory for a pro-Russian politician in a presidential race that many Moldovans hope will rekindle ties with Moscow.

With 99.9 per cent of the votes counted early Monday, Igor Dodon won 52.3 per cent of the vote, while Maia Sandu who ran on an anti-corruption ticket, had 47.7 per cent .

Mouldovans celebrated his victory with fireworks early Monday in the semi-autonomous Gagauzia region, where many ethnic Russians live.

Dodon promised he would be a president to all Moldovans. He tapped into popular anger over the approximately $1 billion that went missing from Moldovan banks before the 2014 parliamentary elections.