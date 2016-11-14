Racist post about Michelle Obama causes backlash

CLAY, W.Va. — The director of a West Virginia development group and a mayor are under scrutiny after a racist post about first lady Michelle Obama caused a backlash and prompted calls on social media for both women to be fired.

Clay County Development Corp. director Pamela Ramsey Taylor made the post following Donald Trump's election as president.

Her post said: "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I'm tired of seeing a Ape in heels."

Clay Mayor Beverly Whaling responded: "Just made my day Pam."

The post, first reported by WSAZ-TV, was later deleted. It was shared hundreds of times on social media.