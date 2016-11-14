Attorney: Detroit boy's death tragic, but not a crime

DETROIT — A lawyer for one of two social workers charged with manslaughter and child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old Detroit boy says the death is tragic but that the social workers didn't break the law.

Deanna Kelley said Monday that she thinks it's scary that prosecutors brought charges against her client, Kelly Williams, and another social worker who reported to Williams, Elaina Brown, in the death of Aaron Minor.

Kelley says prosecutors shouldn't be charging people just because they disagree with a judgment call.

The boy's decomposing body was found in his mother's apartment in June while she was in a hospital psychiatric unit. She was charged with murder in August.